China's express delivery sector surpasses 100 billion parcels

(ECNS) -- China's express delivery sector surpassed 100 billion parcels last Tuesday, reaching the milestone nine days earlier than last year, the State Post Bureau said on Saturday.

China handled 198.95 billion express parcels in 2025, up 13.6% year-on-year, retaining its position as the world's largest express delivery market.

Workers sort parcels at a shared smart express delivery station in the start-up area of Xiong'an New Area, Hebei Province, on Jan. 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

The faster pace underscores the resilience of the country's logistics network, which is increasingly integrated with consumption, manufacturing, agriculture and cross-border trade.

(By Kira)