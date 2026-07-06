China urges U.S. to stop smearing its distant-water fishing industry

(ECNS) -- China on Friday rejected a report by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that made negative certifications against China over illegal fishing and other issues, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

These "certifications" pursuant to U.S. domestic law have neither factual evidence nor basis in international law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a regular press briefing on July 3, 2026. (Photo: fmprc.gov.cn)

Guo noted that it is stark political manipulation with the malicious aim of thwarting the development of China's distant water fishing industry. China deplores and rejects this move.

The spokesperson said that China is a responsible fishing nation, while the United States, in contrast, has a deplorable track record in illegal fishing, marine resource depletion and ocean pollution. "What the United States should do is reflect on itself rather than smear others."

(By Kira)