China's railway freight volume tops 2 billion metric tons in H1

(ECNS) -- China's national railways handled over 2 billion metric tons of cargo in the first half of this year, which is up 1.8% year on year, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said on Friday.

The railway operator has now introduced some "passenger-style" express freight trains, which operate on fixed schedules with higher efficiency and punctuality. These trains reach speeds of up to 120 km per hour, with an average travel speed of 75 km per hour, meeting the needs of e-commerce and cold-chain logistics.

A general cargo train carrying 20 containers departs from Huangtang Railway Freight Yard in Quanzhou, Fujian province, for Xi'an, Shaanxi province, on March 28, 2026. (Photo: Ni Xiaokang)

In the first half of this year, railway authorities operated 35,800 inter-bureau freight trains, transporting 38.56 million metric tons of cargo. Among them, 11,178 China-Europe Railway Express trains were operated, a rise of 20% from last year.

For bulk commodities such as coal, the railway has continued to operate direct trains on certain fixed routes. Also, national railways transported over a billion metric tons of coal, including 701 million metric tons of coal for power generation all in the first half of this year.

The railway has further introduced a "single-waybill" rail-water intermodal transport service, offering an integrated "train + vessel" model. In the first half of the year, rail-water intermodal volume reached 9.12 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), rising 11% year on year, with 59,000 TEUs booked under the single-waybill service.

(By Tang Yuxian)