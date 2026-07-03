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China deploys its second medical team to DRC to assist with Ebola outbreak

2026-07-03 15:16:11Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has deployed its second medical team to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to help control the Ebola outbreak, officials said on Thursday.

The five-member team, comprising experts in laboratory testing, clinical treatment and a customs official, departed from Beijing on Friday.

Medical workers disinfect an Ebola isolation ward in Mambwalu, the DRC, on May 23, 2026. (Photo/Agencies)
Medical workers disinfect an Ebola isolation ward in Mambwalu, the DRC, on May 23, 2026. (Photo/Agencies)

China will help figure out how the Ebola outbreak is evolving and assess the support the DRC has received from the international community.

According to government data released on Wednesday, the DRC reported 1,406 confirmed cases, including 438 deaths. Meanwhile, 192 patients have recovered and 609 remain under treatment.

Neighboring Uganda reported 20 Ebola cases linked to the DRC outbreak and two deaths by the end of June.

(By Kira)

 
 

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