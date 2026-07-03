China records 11.1-day decline in haze days in 2025

(ECNS) - China recorded 15.5 haze days on average in 2025, down 11.1 days from the 10-year average, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

Officials of the administration said the country experienced seven large-scale haze events and only one severe episode during the year, indicating overall improvement in air quality conditions.

Huang Zhuo,an official of the National Meteorological Centre under the China Meteorological Administration, said China's air quality has shown a long-term improving trend since 2000, with pollution peaking in 2013 and declining thereafter.

He said sandstorms and acid rain events have also decreased significantly over the past two decades.

Authorities attributed these improvements to favourable meteorological conditions and long-term pollution control efforts.

(By Zhang Jiahao)