Multiple achievements unveiled at opening of 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference

(ECNS) -- A series of key reports and initiatives were released at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing on Thursday.

Visitors communicate during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on July 2, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Wang Ziru)

The 2026 Global Digital Economy Cities Report, released by the Global Digital Economy Cities Alliance (DEC40), outlined pathways and models for urban digital development. It identified "digital-friendly" as a key direction for future urban digital transformation, stressing that digital technology should not only support industrial upgrading and urban governance but also be tangible to residents, useful for businesses and accessible to society.

The 2026 Global Digital Economy Lighthouse Cases, jointly released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the International Trade Centre (ITC) and DEC40, selected 13 exemplary cases from over 300 submissions worldwide.

The cases cover six areas: collaborative digital urban governance, inclusive public digital services, climate-resilient infrastructure, digitally enabled livelihood improvement, low-carbon smart mobility, and digital inclusion for vulnerable groups.

Notable cases include Beijing's "Jingban" smart government platform, Jakarta's JAKI Super App, Madrid's "Digital Capital" initiative, Istanbul's IBS smart firefighting system, and BrainCo's intelligent prosthetics.

A special action was also launched to improve digital services for inbound visitors in major Chinese cities, jointly initiated by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Ministry of Commerce, in partnership with Beijing, Shanghai and other cities.

(By Tang Yuxian)