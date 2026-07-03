China-ASEAN Cultural Heritage Dialogue held in Dunhuang

(ECNS) -- The China-ASEAN Cultural Heritage Dialogue, themed "Enduring heritage, shared beauty for all," was held in Dunhuang, Gansu province, on Thursday.

The China-ASEAN Cultural Heritage Dialogue is held in Dunhuang, Gansu province, on July 2, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Ding Si)

The event brought together about 150 participants, including cultural professionals, think tank scholars and youth representatives, for keynote speeches, case studies and roundtable discussions.

The dialogue was co-hosted by the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and the Information Office of Gansu Provincial Government, with support from the Publicity Department of the Dunhuang Municipal Party Committee and Gansu International Communication Center.

The event also unveiled the China-ASEAN cultural heritage theme IP image, with the concept of "Guard · Connect · Coexist."

From July 2 to 5, a study tour titled "China-ASEAN Youth Cultural Heritage Tour" will be held alongside the dialogue.

(By Tang Yuxian)