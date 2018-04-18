30th anniversary of Hainan

  • Hainan curbs housing speculation amid free trade zone pilot

    China's island province Hainan on Monday announced measures to rein in specualtion in the soaring residential property market, following a new policy which designates the province as the country's new frontier for reform and opening-up.

