China will offer a greater visa-free access to tourists from 59 countries arriving in Hainan Province from May 1, in a move to support the island's reform and opening-up, the State Immigration Administration announced Wednesday.
China's island province Hainan on Monday announced measures to rein in specualtion in the soaring residential property market, following a new policy which designates the province as the country's new frontier for reform and opening-up.
