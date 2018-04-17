Sanya to build int'l center for UNESCO ASPnet

An international center for the UNESCO Associated Schools Network (ASPnet) will be established in south China's Sanya City, local authorities announced Monday.[Special coverage]

The Education Department of Hainan Province said Monday that the construction of the center in Sanya has been approved by UNESCO.

"Building the center is an important measure to further open the educational field of the country, as well as to improve the internationalization of education in Hainan," said Li Yuenan, deputy director of the provincial educational department.

"The province will introduce international or regional organizations to strengthen cooperation between Chinese and foreign institutions, and promote the development of education in the province," Li said.

The UNESCO ASPnet, linking educational institutions across the world, has been recognized as an effective tool for reaching the target for Global Citizenship Education and Education for Sustainable Development.

There are more than 11,500 ASPnet member schools in over 180 countries. Ten Chinese high schools, scattered in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai and Hainan, have joined the network.