Xi and his visits to Hainan(1/11)

2018-04-11 10:28 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
President Xi Jinping visits fishing villages and talks with the fishermen in Tanmen township, Qionghai city, South China's Hainan Province, on April 8, after the end of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2013. (Photo/ Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2018 in Boao, a coastal town in South China's Hainan Province, stressing the importance of reform and opening-up. He has always been concerned about Hainan's development and visited there several times.

