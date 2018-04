China will adopt a new 30-day visa-free policy in Hainan province for people from 59 countries starting May 1, in an attempt to nurture the tourism industry of the southernmost province.[Special coverage]

The province has been implementing a 15-day or 21-day visa waiver policy for group visitors from 26 countries since 2010. Under the new policy, individuals from 59 countries can visit the province for 30 days visa-free as long as they book their tour through travel agencies.