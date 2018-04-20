LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Maritime sports in Hainan: 30 years of surfing, sailing and diving(1/9)

2018-04-20 09:08 Editor:Li Yan
1

Windsurfers from Taiwan interact with local people in Haikou of South China's Hainan Province, photo taken on Jan. 16, 1989. (Photo/Xinhua)

Hainan Province, surrounded by sea, is ideal for maritime sports. But at the beginning of 1988, when the province was established, maritime sports were not popular in the coastal city.

Over the past 30 years, maritime sports have developed rapidly in Hainan, ranging from the traditional sailing and windsurfing to the emerging new sports such as kite surfing and diving.

As the reform and opening up policy deepens and the province turns into an international tourism island, Hainan's maritime sports are following international trend.

A series of international maritime sports events have attracted many sports tourists. Sports tourism demonstration zone and water sports paradise, the two phrases are becoming the new visiting cards of Hainan.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.