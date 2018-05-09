First book on Hainan comprehensive history published

The launch ceremony for the first and only full and accurate comprehensive history of South China's Hainan province was held in Haikou, capital city of Hainan province, on May 7.

The launch ceremony for the first and only full and accurate comprehensive history of South China's Hainan province was held in Haikou, capital city of Hainan province, on May 7.

The book was compiled by Zhou Weimin and Tang Lingling, professors at Hainan University, and was published by the People's Publishing House. The professors devoted themselves to preparing the book for 30 years, and said they offer it as a gift marking the 30th anniversary of Hainan's establishment as a province and a special economic zone.

Tang Lingling (left) and Zhou Weimin, compilers of the comprehensive history of South China's Hainan province, attend the launch ceremony for the book. [Photo/Hainan Daily APP]

The 2.7-million-word book includes six volumes depicting Hainan's politics, economy, social situation, culture, science and education during the Pre-Five Dynasties (21st century BC – AD 979), Song and Yuan dynasties (960-1368), Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), the Republic of China (1912-1949), and the contemporary era. Covering nearly a period of 10,000 years, the book has abundant historical data with documentation and will contribute a great deal to the study of Hainan's local history. At present, the first five volumes have been published. The sixth has been submitted for approval and is expected to debut this autumn.

According to the publicity department of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee, the publication fills a gap in recording of the comprehensive history of Hainan. The book reveals the true face of Hainan's historical development and will strongly promote study and research on Hainan history and inheritance of Chinese traditional culture.

The ceremony was supported by the publicity department of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee and the People's Publishing House. Joint organizers include the Hainan Federation of Humanities and Social Sciences, Hainan Daily, Hainan University, and Hainan Phoenix Xinhua Publication and Distribution Co Ltd.