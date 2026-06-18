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Central Asian journalists: claims of 'cultural genocide' in Xinjiang unfounded

2026-06-18 10:20:48Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

Journalists from Central Asian media outlets who visited the Bortala Mongol Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region said allegations of "cultural genocide" in the region are unfounded, citing what they described as government support for ethnic minority cultures.

The group toured Alionbai New Village in Bole City and Bogda'er Village in Wenquan County's Zhalemute Township, where they observed Uyghur and Mongolian folk dances and watched demonstrations of traditional Kazakh ethnic group wedding customs and costume-making at a local ethnic craft cooperative center.

The journalists said that they felt the Chinese government cares for all ethnic groups in the region and that various ethnic cultures are well protected and preserved. They also noted the harmonious coexistence of multiple communities.

 

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