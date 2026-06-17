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How $5,000 donation became 50,000 trees: China's desertification success

2026-06-17 19:13:09Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

Not long ago, 60-year-old Yin Yuzhen, who has devoted her life to fighting desertification in north China, reconnected with Ronald Sakolsky, an American educator who had supported her more than two decades ago.

Back in 1999, Sakolsky saw a television program about Yin's sand control work in the Maowusu sandy area. Deeply moved by her determination, he reached out to friends and organizations and raised $5,000. Years have passed. The saplings bought with that donation have grown into more than 50,000 trees, transforming barren sand into a thriving forest.

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