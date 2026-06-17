Green Advances, Sand Retreats; Lives Taking Root

The Yellow River's Great Bend region in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region once suffered from severe windblown sand and water pollution. While today, Dengkou County in Bayannur City has adopted an ecological model that combines solar power generation on the panels with desertification control beneath them, engaging more than 3,000 local farmers and herders in sand-control operations and maintenance, thereby boosting their incomes.

Meanwhile, after being treated through biological transition zones, the water quality of Ulan Suhai Lakehas improved significantly, leading to a surge in the number of rare bird species and attracting tourists from across the country.

From an area where the yellow sand filling the sky to greenery sprouting under photovoltaic panels, from direct sewage discharge to the return of the ruff— the story of the Yellow River's Great Bend in Inner Mongolia is one of green advances and sand retreats, and also of life taking root. (By Xue Lingqiao)