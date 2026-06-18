China to further implement employment-first strategy in 2026-2030

China's State Council has issued a plan on implementing the employment-first strategy during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), clarifying the objectives, key tasks and policy measures for promoting high-quality and full employment.

This photo taken on April 18, 2026 shows a scene at a job fair held at Hunan University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

The plan sets the goals for the 15th Five-Year Plan period, including maintaining overall employment stability, ensuring more adequate employment opportunities, and creating a fairer employment environment, while further optimizing employment structure and enhancing job-person matching efficiency.

Outlining measures in nine key areas, the plan calls for enhancing the synergy of macroeconomic policies on employment, and highlights efforts to stabilize employment in labor-intensive industries, expand employment in the service sector and tap employment potential in emerging fields.

In terms of human resources development, the plan urges accelerated efforts to modernize the workforce and improve the alignment between education supply and talent demand, calling for scaling up vocational skills training to better equip workers with needed competencies.

For young people, particularly college graduates, the plan seeks to expand their channels for employment and career development.

Support for other key groups, including migrant workers and veterans, will be stepped up, while stronger assistance will be provided to those facing employment difficulties and registered unemployed people, according to the plan.