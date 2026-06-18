China, U.S. keeping drug control on a steady track

Nation adds 16 substances to controlled list as it strengthens chemical oversight

China and the United States have maintained steady progress in anti-drug cooperation, with both sides continuing to expand practical collaboration in key areas, a senior Chinese narcotics control official said on Wednesday.

Wei Xiaojun, executive deputy director of the Office of China National Narcotics Control Commission and head of the Ministry of Public Security's narcotics control bureau, made the remarks as the nation further strengthened its drug governance and chemical control by placing 16 additional non-medicinal narcotic and psychotropic substances under control.

Wei noted that China and the U.S. have deepened cooperation across substance scheduling, chemical control, intelligence sharing, joint investigations, online information cleanup, fugitive repatriation, anti-money laundering and drug testing technologies.

China has maintained regular communication with relevant U.S. government departments, including the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, to exchange updates and discuss priorities, Wei said.

Chinese law enforcement agencies have also worked on joint cases and the repatriation of drug-related fugitives with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he added.

In February, police in Tianjin arrested a suspect, surnamed Gong, in a drug-related case based on information provided by U.S. authorities. Prior to that, a U.S. citizen suspected of involvement in the same case was arrested by U.S. law enforcement agencies from the state of Georgia.

Wei emphasized that drug control cooperation is a global mandate, and it should be based on mutual respect and trust. "As long as China and the U.S. work together, they can effectively address drug-related challenges, which will benefit both peoples and the world," he said.

China remains committed to maintaining the positive momentum of Sino-U.S. antidrug cooperation, which is a hard-won achievement and requires sustained joint efforts, he added.

According to Wei, China has actively responded to the diversion of nonscheduled chemicals into illicit drug production channels in North America.

Starting on July 1, a total of 16 substances will be added to the catalogue of nonmedical narcotic and psychotropic substances, China's national drug regulator announced on Wednesday.

This will place 412 types of non-medicinal narcotic and psychotropic drugs, as well as the entire categories of fentanyl-related substances, synthetic cannabinoids and nitazene-related substances under control.

To strengthen risk prevention, China issued warning notices twice — in November 2025 and May this year — urging compliance with relevant laws. Customs and postal authorities reinforced export supervision, risk analysis and inspection procedures.

Wei said authorities have also carried out nationwide crackdowns on the illegal trafficking of precursor chemicals and new psychoactive substances, and strengthened industry self-regulation.

Chemical control remains a key upstream measure in China's drug control strategy, he said. In 2025, authorities seized 550.6 metric tons of drug-related precursor chemicals. China has also published a white paper on fentanyl-related substance control and expanded its regulatory system.

Wei said that China's drug situation remains generally stable, but new challenges are emerging as trafficking becomes more organized, substance abuse more diversified and users younger. He warned that loophole exploitation, gray-area substances and emerging addictive compounds are increasing regulatory complexity.

According to the 2025 China Drug Situation Report, which was released on Wednesday, Chinese authorities solved 27,000 drug-related cases and arrested 41,000 suspects last year, down 27.6 percent and 33 percent year-on-year, respectively. They also seized 33.5 tons of drugs, up 25.4 percent, and handled 134,000 drug users, down 30.3 percent.

The report noted a rise in abuse of nonscheduled addictive substances. In 2025, authorities seized nearly 1.27 million liters of nitrous oxide, up 84 percent year-on-year, and 9.3 tons of other substances, an increase of more than 17-fold.