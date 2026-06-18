China to further facilitate cross-border investment, financing

China will take more concrete steps to continuously advance capital account opening-up and facilitate cross-border investment and financing, Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said Wednesday.

Zhu made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the 2026 Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai. He noted that China's capital account opening-up policies have been steadily improved in recent years and have effectively supported two-way growth and structural optimization of cross-border capital flows.

To further facilitate cross-border investment and financing, the country will roll out a new package of measures on top of the policies introduced last year, thereby creating stronger policy synergy, Zhu said.

Efforts will be made to comprehensively reform policies governing cross-border flows related to foreign direct investment, he said, adding that such moves will better serve companies from all countries investing and operating in China.

Measures will also be introduced to further streamline procedures for outbound investment and external debt-related foreign exchange settlements, and to improve policies on foreign currency loans, Zhu added.