Monday Jun 15, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /CNS Photo

Two helicopters collide mid-air in Rio de Janeiro, killing 6 people

2026-06-15 14:22:22Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
2026-06-14T165421Z_1893791562_RC2RTLAVXN6S_RTRMADP_3_BRAZIL-CRASH

2026-06-14T165421Z_1893791562_RC2RTLAVXN6S_RTRMADP_3_BRAZIL-CRASH

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]