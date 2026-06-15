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Two helicopters collide mid-air in Rio de Janeiro, killing 6 people
2026-06-15 14:22:22
Ecns.cn
Editor : Zhang Dongfang
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2026-06-14T165421Z_1893791562_RC2RTLAVXN6S_RTRMADP_3_BRAZIL-CRASH
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China's rocket launches 8 satellites into orbit
World's longest high-altitude permafrost railway bridge marks 20 years of stable operation
Exploring Mexico City's spectacular opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2026
Construction of Pinglu Canal nears completion
Mixed U17/U16 Chinese football squad begins Brazil invitational campaign
'Meeting the Grand Canal' Chinese cultural flash mob takes place in London
Foreign teachers experience Chinese culture in Fuzhou
Xi watches artistic performance in Pyongyang during state visit to DPRK
DPRK holds grand welcome ceremony for Xi Jinping
Chinese, international guests experience fulfilling life for seniors in Hangzhou
China successfully launches 11th group of Qianfan polar-orbit satellites
2026 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League in Nanjing: Poland beats Czech Republic 3-0
High-speed train travels through golden wheat fields at the foot of Mount Hua in Huayin, Shaanxi
China's Pinglu Canal enters water-testing phase, set for full navigation in September
Hong Kong university students visit Beihang University
Lao top leader Thongloun visits headquarters of Alibaba Group
Chinese, foreign media tour Hangzhou to explore tech and industrial innovation
Tech and light show illuminates nightscape in Hangzhou, Zhejiang
Rare blue micromoon seen across China
People celebrate holy month of Saga Dawa in Lhasa
International Children's Day gala staged in Beijing
'Su Super League' match ignites football passion in Zhenjiang
World Intelligence Expo highlights AI-industry integration
Exploring molten salt tower in the Gobi Desert
Gezhouba Hydropower Plant conducts silt flushing test
Shanghai holds special symposium marking 80th anniversary of Tokyo Trials
Serbian president visits Shanghai's Bund
Serbian president meets representatives of Chinese companies in Zhejiang
Rescue operations underway after heavy rainstorm hits Chongqing
Children celebrate Int'l Children's Day in Qinghai
Chinese, American students explore 'world supermarket' Yiwu
9 dead, 11 missing after heavy rain lashes SW China's Chongqing
Sea of clouds seen at Zhangjiajie scenic area in central China's Hunan after rain
Xi awards Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic China's friendship medal
Xi holds talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing
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