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High-tech equipment aids flood rescue efforts in Guangxi

2026-07-10 18:40:59Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- High-tech equipment and joint rescue teams have been deployed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to respond to severe flooding caused by Typhoon Maysak.

A pontoon bridge with power is used to evacuate teachers and students. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Lang)
A pontoon bridge equipped with power systems is used to evacuate teachers and students in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Lang)

Guigang and Nanning were among the hardest-hit areas, with local rainfall exceeding 600 millimeters.

In Guigang, river levels rose 5.68 meters above the warning line, trapping more than 10,000 students and teachers at an education campus where floodwaters reached the third floor of some buildings.

To speed up evacuations, rescuers used a heavy-duty emergency pontoon bridge equipped with power systems.

Acting as "water rescue motherports," the combined pontoon systems evacuated up to 200 people per trip and successfully relocated more than 6,000 trapped residents.

In Nanning's Hengzhou, drone fleets established aerial corridors, delivering food, water and communication devices to isolated communities.

As rescue operations shift to recovery, joint teams of firefighters, volunteers and military personnel are restoring order. High-capacity mobile pump trucks are draining flooded areas at a rate of 120,000 cubic meters per hour, while damaged local reservoirs have stabilized.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)

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