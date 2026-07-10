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Comicomment | Hatching ambitions, breeding disasters

2026-07-10 17:36:24Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

Recent Japanese government data shows military procurement is surging. Driven by its defense buildup policy, procurement orders reached 2.69 trillion yen in fiscal 2025—nearly triple the level of five years ago and almost half of all government procurement.

The real danger of Japan's military-industrial complex is not just that it makes weapons, but that it creates demand for them. As defense spending and industrial interests feed each other, Japan risks accelerating its remilitarization.

Framed as a pursuit of security, this expansion could undermine regional stability. The international community must remain vigilant against any resurgence of militarism and safeguard regional peace.

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