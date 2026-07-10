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Nostalgic teahouse revitalizes rural tourism in Hunan Province

2026-07-10 18:18:13Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — A field-side teahouse in Kaihui Town, Changsha County, Hunan Province, has now become a popular tourist spot because of its blend of rural nostalgia with local cultural heritage.

Housed in a repurposed former supply and marketing cooperative, the "First Love Teahouse" serves as a rural cultural hub.

To create this retro atmosphere, local villagers donated more than 600 of their old everyday items.

A scene modeled after marketing cooperation in the First Love Teahouse. （Screenshot from CNS video）
A scene modeled after marketing cooperation in the First Love Teahouse. （Screenshot from CNS video）

In addition, the venue brings together tea drinking, local cuisine, intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, and live performances to help revitalize the area's tourism.  

According to teahouse manager Peng Shuai, the venue showcases various cultural performances including Hunan Huagu Opera, Sichuan face-changing, and folk music. Visitors can also take part in hands-on activities such as traditional Kaihui hand-drumming, revolutionary song sing-alongs, and music-themed educational sessions. 

Peng said the warm reception from tourists has helped employ more than 30 villagers since the teahouse opened, and that the project has drawn young people back to the village to build careers close to home. 

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)

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