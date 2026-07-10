China sweeps all golds in first AI and Space Computing Challenge

(ECNS)— Chinese research teams won all three gold medals at the world's first international AI and Space Computing Challenge, with the results announced this week at the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday.

Jointly organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Zhejiang Lab, and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the competition opened in December 2025 and drew 258 teams from 36 countries.

Its three tracks centered on food production, clean water, and resilient cities.

Chinese teams took all three golds: Zhejiang University of Technology for food production monitoring, a joint team from Ningbo University and Star Vision Space Technology for water quality analysis, and Zhejiang Normal University for urban heat island mapping. In all, 41 teams from 12 countries won awards.

The challenge aims to expand AI and computing capabilities in space to support sustainable development.

Zhejiang Lab, together with global partners, is building the Three-Body Computing Constellation, a satellite-based computing infrastructure planned to reach more than 1,000 satellites, which will give winning solutions the chance to be validated in orbit.

China's participation underscores its active role in shaping inclusive, people-centered AI governance through international collaboration.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)