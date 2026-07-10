40 experts awarded Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Prize

(ECNS) -- The 16th Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Prize was announced and awarded in Beijing on Thursday, honoring 40 experts: one recipient of the Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Achievement Award and 39 recipients of the Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Prize.

Five of the winners are from Hong Kong and Macao.

The Achievement Award went to Qiu Zhongjian, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a pioneer in petroleum geology and exploration. Over a career spanning more than 70 years, Qiu made major contributions to the discovery of four of China's major strategic oil and gas resources and helped establish both the country's offshore oil and gas exploration and its natural gas industry. Now in his later years, he has continued to lead research on China's long-term oil and gas strategy.

After a rigorous selection process, 40 winners were chosen from 471 candidates by academicians across the Chinese Academy of Engineering's disciplinary divisions.

They represent a wide range of fields, including mechanical engineering, information technology, energy, civil engineering, environment, agriculture, medicine, and engineering management.

Established by the Chinese Academy of Engineering in 1995, the award is funded by the academy's founding president, Zhu Guangya, along with Taiwan entrepreneurs Yin Yanliang, Chen Youhao, and Du Junyuan.

Candidates are nominated by academicians of the Chinese academies of engineering and sciences and the China Association for Science and Technology, and winners are chosen by the academy's disciplinary divisions and honored at the biennial conference of the two academies' academicians. To date, 423 experts have received the award across its 16 editions.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)