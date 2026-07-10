China calls for closer global AI cooperation at Geneva summit

(ECNS)— China has called for stronger international cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) development and governance as the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit opened Tuesday at Palexpo in Geneva.

Running through July 10, the flagship UN event brought together governments, industry leaders, and international organizations to explore how AI can address global challenges in healthcare, education, food security, and disaster risk reduction.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin said this year's gathering marks a shift "from conversation to people-centered action" on AI.

On the sidelines, a seminar on "AI for Good and Inclusive Development" drew more than 200 participants from over 30 countries.

The summit also announced the results of the inaugural AI and Space Computing Challenge.

Co-launched by the ITU, China's Zhejiang Lab, and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the contest drew 258 teams from 36 countries, with Chinese teams taking gold in all three categories: food production monitoring, water quality analysis, and urban heat island mapping.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)