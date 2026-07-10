Yi embroidery becomes first Chinese intangible heritage craft in World Cup licensed products

(ECNS) — For the first time, a Chinese intangible cultural heritage craft has entered FIFA's official World Cup licensed product system.

Chuxiong Yi embroidery from southwest China's Yunnan Province is now producing pieces for the ongoing 2026 tournament in North America.

Ding Lanying (far left) exchanges with female embroiderers over embroidery techniques for World Cup-themed orders. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Xiaojia)

In Nanhua County of Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, more than 300 local embroiderers have been racing to fill the international orders since June 11.

Passed down for more than 1,800 years, Chuxiong Yi embroidery is prized for its intricate patterns and varied stitching, an important carrier of Yi culture often described as "an epic worn on the body."

The licensed lineup features 30 products across 11 series, including themed jerseys, customized caps, and tote bags designed by Nanhua Qicai Yi Embroidery Culture Communication Co. Because the World Cup orders demand exacting craftsmanship built on traditional hand techniques that machines cannot replicate, local trade unions launched a labor competition judged on safety, embroidery quality, efficiency, and innovation, aiming for zero accidents while meeting the tournament's strict quality-control standards.

According to Ding Lanying, the company's head and a provincial-level inheritor of Yi costume, the competition has strengthened the embroiderers' sense of honor and pride. She said that pulling off this high-profile order will leave the team ready to take on any demanding project in the future. (By intern Lin Qiaochu)