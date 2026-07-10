Fifth Hainan International Offshore Duty-Free Shopping Festival kicks off

(ECNS) — The 5th Hainan International Offshore Duty-Free Shopping Festival, running alongside the 8th CDF Hainan Duty-Free Shopping Festival, opened in Haikou on Friday.

The event, which runs through August 31, brings a series of new initiatives including product debuts, cross-industry collaborations, and major promotions aimed at boosting tourism spending over the summer holidays.

The 5th Hainan International Offshore Duty-Free Shopping Festival opens in Haikou, Hainan Province on July 10, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziqian)

Hainan's offshore duty-free sales reached 24.39 billion yuan in the first half of 2026, up 22.3% year-on-year, according to Zhu Dan, deputy director of the Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce.

To build on that growth, the provincial government has added 20 million yuan in duty-free consumption vouchers to the 40 million yuan allocated in early June.

Duty-free operators across the island are coordinating discounts with local airlines, hotels, restaurants, and scenic spots to create an integrated tourism consumption ecosystem.

This year's festival highlights a structural shift toward premium customization, exclusive product releases, and immersive retail experiences.

Liao Junxiong, chief marketing officer of China Duty Free Group, said the company brought in 128 popular domestic and international brands and opened 28 brand-debut stores in Hainan in the first half of the year.

To upgrade the traditional shopping experience, the group has partnered with the Toy Story franchise to launch interactive, themed retail zones across its six stores on the island, moving the retail model toward a blend of shopping, entertainment, and leisure.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)