Hong Kong tech expo highlights Saudi Arabia cooperation opportunities

(ECNS) -- LEAP East, an international technology and innovation exhibition, opened in Hong Kong on Wednesday, bringing together more than 450 exhibitors and over 340 speakers from 30 countries and regions.

LEAP East, an international technology and innovation exhibition, opens in Hong Kong on July 8, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The event focuses on innovation, investment and cross-border business opportunities.

Companies from Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia said they are seeking closer cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, smart logistics and robotics, using Hong Kong's role as an international financial and innovation hub.

Industry leaders said Hong Kong is strengthening its position as a bridge between the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East, creating new opportunities for technology partnerships and business expansion.

LEAP East, an international technology and innovation exhibition, opens in Hong Kong on July 8, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

(By intern Zou Hanjun)