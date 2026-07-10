China unveils carbon emissions action plan for 2026-2030

(ECNS) -- China's State Council released an action plan Thursday, outlining the country's strategy to peak carbon emissions during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

The plan sets a target of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17% from 2025 levels by 2030, while increasing the share of non-fossil fuels in total energy consumption to 25%.

Aerial view of the Zhongkong Delingha 50 MW solar thermal power plant. (Photo provided to China News Service)

It also includes dedicated measures to promote the green and low-carbon development of computing power infrastructure, reflecting efforts to balance the rapid growth of the digital economy with the country's climate goals.

China has pledged to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, with the new plan serving as a key roadmap for reaching its carbon peak.

(By Kira)