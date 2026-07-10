Rescue teams and supplies rush to flood-hit Guigang

（ENS）-- On Thursday, Guigang, Guangxi, saw rescue teams and relief supplies arriving from all directions. Local rescue and emergency response efforts are proceeding in an orderly manner.

Triggered by torrential rains brought by Typhoon Maysak coupled with upstream water surges, extensive damage has been inflicted on Guigang’s infrastructure including roads, water conservancy facilities and power utilities, resulting in severe urban waterlogging.

As of 18:00 on the same day, a total of 26,000 rescuers have been dispatched to disaster-hit areas across the city to carry out emergency work such as resident evacuation, dyke reinforcement, flood drainage and pumping, power restoration, and material transportation. Approximately 30,000 teachers and students from multiple schools stranded by the floods have all been evacuated and resettled.

By Wang Yian