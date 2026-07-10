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China issues second-highest typhoon alert as Bavi intensifies

2026-07-10 11:36:30Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's National Meteorological Center issued an orange typhoon alert, the second-highest level in China's four-tier weather warning system, for Super Typhoon Bavi on Thursday.

Forecasters warned that Bavi could bring widespread heavy rain and secondary disasters after landfall, with its remnants expected to combine with other weather systems and affect transportation.

At 8 p.m. on Thursday, the typhoon's center was about 1,010 kilometers southeast of Keelong, Taiwan, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 173 km per hour, the Center said.

(By Kira)

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