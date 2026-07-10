Guangdong carbon emissions allowances close unchanged at $5.6 per metric ton

(ECNS) -- Carbon emissions allowances traded at the Guangzhou Emissions Exchange closed at 38.1 yuan (about US$5.6) per metric ton on Thursday, unchanged from the previous trading session.

A total of 100,151 metric tons of emissions allowances changed hands, with a turnover of 3,835,753.15 yuan.

Zhujiang New Town in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. (Photo/China News Service)

The allowances, known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), set carbon dioxide emission quotas for companies. Businesses that exceed their allocated quotas must purchase additional allowances, while those with surplus quotas can sell them on the market.

(By Kira)