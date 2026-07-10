Friday Jul 10, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Guangdong carbon emissions allowances close unchanged at $5.6 per metric ton

2026-07-10 11:35:17Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Carbon emissions allowances traded at the Guangzhou Emissions Exchange closed at 38.1 yuan (about US$5.6) per metric ton on Thursday, unchanged from the previous trading session.

A total of 100,151 metric tons of emissions allowances changed hands, with a turnover of 3,835,753.15 yuan.

Zhujiang New Town in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. (Photo/China News Service)
Zhujiang New Town in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. (Photo/China News Service)

The allowances, known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), set carbon dioxide emission quotas for companies. Businesses that exceed their allocated quotas must purchase additional allowances, while those with surplus quotas can sell them on the market.

(By Kira)

 
 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]