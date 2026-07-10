China's auto exports exceed 5 million units in H1: CAAM

(ECNS) -- China's automobile exports reached 5.1 million units in the first half of this year, up 65.3% year on year, according to data released on Thursday by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In June alone, auto exports reached 1.03 million units, up 11.6% month on month and 75.1% year on year, the first time monthly exports had surpassed the 1 million mark.

On the production and sales side, 2.76 million vehicles were produced and 2.81 million sold in June, up 5.5% and 6.9% month on month but down 1.2% and 3.2% year on year.

In the first half, total production and sales reached 14.99 million and 15.01 million units, down 4% and 4.1% year on year, with the declines narrowing compared with the first five months.

Of the June exports, new energy vehicles (NEVs) accounted for 523,000 units, up 17.2% month on month and 160% year on year, while conventional fuel vehicle exports stood at 514,000 units, up 6.4% month on month and 32.7% year on year.

In the first half, NEV exports reached 2.35 million units, up 120% year on year, while conventional fuel vehicle exports totaled 2.74 million units, up 35.5%.

CAAM said the auto industry operated steadily in the first half, with cumulative declines in production and sales narrowing month by month.

The market showed three major diverging trends: domestic demand remained under pressure, posting double-digit declines in domestic sales, while exports exceeded expectations and provided steady support; the passenger vehicle market underperformed with a slight decline, while the commercial vehicle market maintained growth; and the transition between old and new growth drivers continued, with the traditional fuel vehicle market shrinking further while NEVs held steady growth.

(By Tang Yuxian)