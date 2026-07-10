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Amid Guangxi floods, firefighter cradles baby in heartwarming rescue

2026-07-10 11:18:28Ecns.cn Editor : Xue Lingqiao ECNS App Download

Floods triggered by rounds of torrential rains have recently caused severe damage to South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Meanwhile, it has also witnessed many heartwarming rescue stories.

Inside a local maternity hospital in Guigang city of Guangxi, where the flood waters fill inside the hospital's ground floor, a firefighter gently holds a trapped baby in his arms during the rescue. The baby slept peacefully, and the firefigher said "don't cry, baby, let's find Mommy." 

The firefighter just hold up the sweetest dream in the world.

 

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