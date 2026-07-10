88,000 metric tons of fresh products supplied to Macao via Gongbei port in H1

(ECNS) -- A total of 88,000 metric tons of fresh products, valued at approximately 630 million yuan (about $87.8 million USD), were exported to Macao via Gongbei Port in the first half of this year, according to data released on Thursday by Gongbei Customs.

Of that total, 828 metric tons of foreign fruit, valued at 8.58 million yuan, were re-exported back to Macao via the mainland, significantly broadening Macao's fruit supply sources and lowering costs.

The re-exports were made possible by a memorandum of understanding signed last year between Gongbei Customs and the Macao Municipal Affairs Bureau on inspection and quarantine cooperation for foreign fruit, which opened a new supply channel.

"The orders keep growing, not just in volume but also in variety," said Yang Bo, manager of Zhuhai Yiyuan Import and Export Co., Ltd. "Especially in summer, durians from Southeast Asia, dragon fruit and Chilean cherries are selling particularly well in Macao."

To ensure the supply remains stable, Gongbei Customs has rolled out a series of measures, including the "three links and three commonalities" model for chilled aquatic products and the "quarantine front-loading with cooperative supervision" model for edible aquatic animals.

At the port, customs authorities have introduced appointment-based clearance services and "green channel" facilities, along with a dedicated mini-program, to further reduce clearance times.

(By Tang Yuxian)