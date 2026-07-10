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Beijing park tests smart traps in pilot mosquito-free program

2026-07-10 09:50:50Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A park in Beijing has introduced intelligent mosquito-trapping technology as part of a pilot program to create the city's first mosquito-free park.

Yongdinghe Park, in Beijing's Mentougou District, has installed eight smart mosquito traps that together can capture up to 20,000 mosquitoes a day, according to park management.

The devices attract mosquitoes with specialized gas, heat and black light before pulling them into a collection chamber.

Each trap can capture 2,000 to 3,000 mosquitoes a day, helping reduce mosquito populations in the park.

(By Kira)

 

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