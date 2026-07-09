Jingdezhen's porcelain heritage draws artists from around the world

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Congress of the International Academy of Ceramics is being held in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, bringing together artists and experts from around the world to discuss the future of ceramic art.

Jingdezhen porcelains. (Photo: China News Service)

Known for its long history of porcelain production and extensive ceramic industry, Jingdezhen offers international artists access to studios, craftsmen and production resources that support different stages of ceramic creation.

Many overseas artists said the city's craftsmanship and collaborative production network help transform ideas into finished works while promoting cross-cultural exchanges through ceramics.

(By intern Zou Hanjun)