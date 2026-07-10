UN adopts first global standard for automated driving as China expands role

(ECNS) — The United Nations has approved the world's first global technical regulation for automated driving systems, a milestone expected to lower automakers' compliance costs while strengthening China's role in international standard-setting.

Adopted at the 199th session of the UN World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations, the regulation was jointly developed by China, the EU, Britain, the United States, Canada and Japan.

According to An Tiecheng, chairman of the China Automotive Technology and Research Center, the framework sets out technical requirements for automated driving systems, spanning vehicle safety management, testing, validation and post-deployment oversight.

Li Keqiang, chief scientist at China's National Innovation Center of Intelligent and Connected Vehicles, said a unified regulatory framework could eliminate duplicate research and testing across markets, reducing compliance costs industry-wide.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reported that vehicles equipped with combined driver-assistance functions accounted for 70% of new passenger car sales in the country this year, underscoring China's expanding role in the development of autonomous driving.

(By Zhang Jiahao)