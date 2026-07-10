Nestlé secures Thai BOI approval for THB23bn smart coffee complex

(ECNS) -- Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) has approved a landmark THB 23 billion (SGD 890 million) investment by Nestlé (Thailand) Co., Ltd. to build an integrated smart coffee factory and distribution hub in Samut Prakan province, further cementing the country's status as a regional food and beverage powerhouse.

Scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2028, the state-of-the-art facility will boast an annual capacity of 170,000 tonnes. It is designed to meet surging regional demand for soluble coffee, 3-in-1 mixes, and canned ready-to-drink beverages. Driven by AI, full automation, and advanced manufacturing technologies, the plant aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions while creating over 520 high-skilled roles for Thai engineers and technicians.

Building on its 130-year history in Thailand, Nestlé plans to source THB 4.3 billion worth of domestic agricultural inputs annually, including local coffee beans, sugar, and fresh milk. The company will also support upstream farmers by providing climate-resilient coffee seedlings and training in sustainable cultivation techniques.

BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi noted that this milestone investment underscores Nestlé’s long-term confidence in Thailand’s industrial policies. The mega-complex is expected to upgrade the local coffee value chain, boost agricultural value, and elevate Thailand's position in the global food sector.