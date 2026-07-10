Guangxi zoo searches for missing animals after severe flooding

(ECNS) -- Severe flooding in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region killed three lions and swept away more than 100 animals at a local zoo, according to local media reports and zoo operators.

The flooding struck Guigang Zoo early Monday after torrential rains linked to Typhoon Maysak caused water levels to rise above 3 meters, damaging animal enclosures.

According to the zoo, three lions drowned, while a zebra and numerous herbivorous animals, including sika deer, alpacas and ponies, were swept away by floodwaters. The zoo later issued public notices seeking help in locating missing animals, including zebras, deer, peacocks and porcupines.

Zoo manager Wang said five staff members were trapped by rapidly rising floodwaters before being rescued by armed police.

The zoo estimated losses at about 4 million yuan ($557,000).

Heavy rains have battered Guangxi since early July, causing widespread flooding across several cities.

(By Zhang Jiahao)