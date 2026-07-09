Black Myth: Wukong Global Concert makes North American debut in Los Angeles

(ECNS)— The North American premiere of the Black Myth: Wukong Global Concert was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, drawing thousands of audience members, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Based on China’s first domestically developed AAA game, Black Myth: Wukong, the concert featured Chinese musicians performing alongside the Hollywood Film Music Orchestra.

The "Black Myth: Wukong" concert is held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States, on July 7, 2026. (Xinhua Photo)

Art designer Andy Nice praised the concert's artistry and storytelling, describing the music as both epic and moving.

She said the performance sparked her interest in reading the original Journey to the West and learning more about the Chinese cultural elements featured throughout the show, including traditional architecture, temples and Buddhist imagery.

Li Jiaqi, audio producer of Black Myth: Wukong, said the global concert had promoted interaction between music audiences and game players, while also helping bring Chinese culture to overseas audiences.

The concert completed 39 performances across 19 Chinese cities between 2024 and 2025. Its international tour includes more than a dozen cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Singapore and Bangkok.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)