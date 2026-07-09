Armenian treasures make Shanxi debut in exhibition of more than 100 artifacts

(ECNS) -- An exhibition titled "Land of Noah: Treasures from the Yerevan History Museum of Armenia" opened Wednesday at the Shanxi Museum in Taiyuan.

Visitors view the "Land of Noah – Treasures from the Yerevan History Museum of Armenia" exhibition at the Shanxi Museum in Taiyuan on July 8. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Liang)

The exhibition features 134 sets of artifacts, marking the first large-scale display of Armenian cultural relics in Shanxi.

On display are traditional costumes, silverware, musical instruments, carpets, embroidery, oil paintings and ceramics. Most of the artifacts date to the 19th century, widely regarded as the golden age of Armenian traditional craftsmanship.

An Armenian carpet is displayed at the "Land of Noah – Treasures from the Yerevan History Museum of Armenia" exhibition at the Shanxi Museum in Taiyuan on July 8. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Liang)

Armenia is one of the ancient civilizations of West Asia. According to legend, Noah's Ark came to rest on Mount Ararat, which Armenians regard as a sacred mountain. The exhibition draws its name from the legend.

Organized into four sections, the exhibition explores Armenian geography, faith, its capital, Yerevan, and traditional costumes, musical instruments, silverware and carpets. The artifacts span the 15th through 20th centuries.

The exhibition runs through Oct. 8.

(By Tang Yuxian)