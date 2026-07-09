Digital art exhibition on traditional Chinese music opens in Beijing

(ECNS) -- A digital art exhibition on traditional Chinese music opened at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing on Wednesday, using digital technology to present China's musical heritage through immersive visual and interactive displays.

The "Grand Harmony: Traditional Chinese Music Digital Art Exhibition" is held at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing on July 8. (Photo: The organizer)

The exhibition, "Grand Harmony: Traditional Chinese Music Digital Art Exhibition," uses music visualization, motion capture, interactive motion-sensing technology, digital scrolls with dynamic imagery and ink-wash light projections to combine music, imagery and audience interaction.

The "Grand Harmony: Traditional Chinese Music Digital Art Exhibition" is held at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing on July 8. (Photo: The organizer)

Through a chronological narrative, the exhibition explores the evolution of Chinese musical culture and introduces concepts including the five tones — gong, shang, jue, zhi and yu — the history of traditional Chinese instruments, the ritual music system and instrument-making techniques.

The exhibition encourages visitors to explore traditional Chinese music through interactive displays and will run through Aug. 23.

(By Tang Yuxian)