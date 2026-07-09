Chery opens auto plant in South Africa

(ECNS)-- Chinese automaker Chery has opened a new vehicle plant in Rosslyn, near Pretoria, marking its shift from vehicle imports to local manufacturing in South Africa.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the plant expected to turn out up to 50,000 vehicles annually while retaining existing jobs and creating around 3,000 direct and indirect positions.

The investment is part of Chery's broader strategy to make South Africa its manufacturing, research and export hub for the African market.

(By intern Zou Hanjun)