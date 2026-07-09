Thursday Jul 9, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Chery opens auto plant in South Africa

2026-07-09 18:16:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS)-- Chinese automaker Chery has opened a new vehicle plant in Rosslyn, near Pretoria, marking its shift from vehicle imports to local manufacturing in South Africa.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the plant expected to turn out up to 50,000 vehicles annually while retaining existing jobs and creating around 3,000 direct and indirect positions.

The investment is part of Chery's broader strategy to make South Africa its manufacturing, research and export hub for the African market.

(By intern Zou Hanjun)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]