China's NEV market logs steady growth in H1

(ECNS) — China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sector maintained steady growth in production, sales and exports in the first half of 2026, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) on Thursday.

Visitors gather at the booth of the German-Chinese auto brand "Smart" during the 2026 Tianjin International Auto Show on May 2, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Tong Yu)

NEV production and sales reached 7.43 million and 7.44 million units, respectively, from January to June, up 6.7% and 7.3% year on year. In June alone, NEVs accounted for nearly 60% of the country's total new vehicle sales.

Over the same period, China's total auto exports rose 65.3 percent year on year to 5.096 million units, with NEV exports surging 120% to 2.35 million units.

CAAM Deputy Secretary-General Chen Shihua said NEV exports have become the core engine driving China's automotive export growth, reflecting the industry's transformation and rising global competitiveness.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)