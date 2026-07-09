60 Hong Kong and Macao students begin summer internships in Hainan 

(ECNS) -- Sixty university students from Hong Kong and Macao began one-month internships across Hainan province on Tuesday as part of the 2026 "Wave-Chasing Program," which aims to promote youth exchanges and career development.

The 2026 "Wave-Chasing Program" summer internship for Hong Kong and Macao university students kicks off in Haikou on July 7. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The program, which opened in Haikou, is one of Hainan's initiatives to strengthen ties with young people from Hong Kong and Macao while supporting talent development for the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Since its launch in 2023, the program has attracted over 1,500 applicants from nearly 30 universities. A total of 200 Hong Kong and Macao students have completed internships in Hainan.

This year, 60 enterprises and institutions are offering 252 internship positions. For the first time, the program has added a songwriting competition and a short-video contest.

Hainan has introduced a range of policies to attract talent from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, including the establishment of a one-stop service center to assist young people seeking employment or starting businesses in the province.

(By Tang Yuxian)