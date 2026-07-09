Guangxi Red Cross receives over $2.2 million in donations for flood relief

(ECNS)— As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Red Cross Society of China's Guangxi Branch had received cash and in-kind donations from the public totaling 15.1 million yuan (about $2.2 million), as severe flooding hit several parts of Guangxi under the influence of Typhoon Maysak.

The Red Cross Society of Guangxi Branch receives donations. （Photo: China News Service）

The Guangxi Red Cross said all donations will go toward emergency rescue and post-disaster reconstruction, in line with donors' wishes and the actual needs of the affected areas.

The receipt and use of the donations will be disclosed to the public through the Red Cross Society's official website and will be subject to public oversight.

The Guangxi Red Cross added that it will continue to properly manage and allocate public donations to help affected residents resume production and rebuild their homes as soon as possible.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)