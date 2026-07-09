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Russian oil painting and drawing exhibition opens in Shenyang

2026-07-09 14:07:42Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- An exhibition of Russian oil paintings and drawings from the 19th and 20th centuries opened at the Shenyang Art Museum on Wednesday, featuring nearly 100 works that showcase the development of Russian painting over the past century.

The exhibition of Russian oil paintings and drawings opens at the Shenyang Art Museum on July 8, 2026. (Photo: Gao An)
The exhibition of Russian oil paintings and drawings opens at the Shenyang Art Museum on July 8, 2026. (Photo: Gao An)

The exhibition includes works by Isaac Levitan, often known as the "poet of Russian nature," and highlights the realist tradition of the Peredvizhniki, (The Wanderers) movement, known for its focus on contemporary life and society. It also features works by Andrei Mylnikov and other artists.

The works on display cover a range of subjects, including historical scenes, serene landscapes, daily life and portraits.

The exhibition aims to provide a high-quality platform for art lovers, cultural workers and young students in the Liaoning region.

It will run until August 30.

(By Tang Yuxian)

 

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