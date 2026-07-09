China ready to maintain long-term ties with Britain amid fruitful exchanges: official

(ECNS) — China stands ready to work with Britain on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit to maintain the sound and long-term development of bilateral relations, Xinhua News Agency cited a Chinese diplomat as saying on Wednesday.

Bi Haibo, minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Britain, made the remarks at a media briefing focusing on China’s foreign policy and the white paper titled “More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China’s Principles, Proposals and Actions.”

Released by China’s State Council Information Office on June 17, the white paper outlines China’s commitment to building a more just global governance system.

Bi noted the document provides a systematic explanation of China’s commitment to sovereign equality and an independent foreign policy of peace at a time when the world faces growing deficits in peace, security, and trust.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)